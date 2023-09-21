Camden resident working to bring life back to local park

“The sole purpose was to create a hub, if you will, for physical activity within our community, Robinson said.

CAMDEN, S.C. — Efforts are underway to restore Knights Hill Park in Camden.

“The park was known as a hub of activity,” says William Robinson, Executive Director of Knights Hill Historic Preservation Board.

Robinson has been dedicating his time alongside community members bringing the park back to life.

For Robinson, this project is not just about renovation; it's about preservation. “It is extremely important, it’s about legacy for me.”

Both of Robinson's parents grew up in Camden, and he’s now called the community home for five years. During that time, he’s taken a role as executive director of the Knights Hill Historic Preservation Board. Their top priority is making sure those in the community have a space to get active.

Through grants from Wholespire and The Health Services District of Kershaw County along with dedicated efforts, the park is transforming into a place that can be that "hub of activity" that both young and old can enjoy.

“We met with young people. We met with seniors in the group, and the young people said the first thing we wanted to do was upgrade the basketball courts," Robinson said. "There were cracks in the court. We filled the cracks, painted the courts, put up fiberglass backboards with collapsible rims. So, if the guys want to dunk, you don't have to worry about it. It's been used every day.”

Next up is a half-mile walking trail.

“Our next project is to create a walking trail around the perimeter of the park,” Robinson said.