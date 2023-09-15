Trusedale Farms hosting plant sale to raise money for Community Medical Clinic

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — For Francios Truesdale, running a nursery at Truesdale Farms is a labor of love, a love that blooms so bright they have made it their mission to help others in the community..
“We thoroughly enjoy, you know, doing a good cause, raising money for a good cause,” Truesdale said.
For the last 3 years, the Truesdale siblings have been raising money for the Community Medical Clinic of Kershaw County, and now they are preparing for the 4th year with an array of plants.
“Windmill palms, camellias, sasanquas,” are just a few of the plants available on Saturday, Truesdale said.
20% of the proceeds from Saturday's event will go to the non-profit clinic.
“Any event like this is so helpful to provide medical care for those in our county who don't or live within 200% of the poverty level,” says Susan Witkowski, CEO of the Community Medical Clinic of Kershaw County.
The money raised from the plant sale will help provide medical access for those in need.
“We provide care and treatment for managing a chronic illness like diabetes, we do prevention with programs called Best Chance so we're able to screen for breast and cervical cancer,” Witkowski adds.
While Witkowski is beyond thankful for Truesdale Farms, farm owners say it’s just in their nature.
“It’s just something we’ve been brought up with and we just continue to enjoy giving back to the community, and helping any way we can” Truesdale said.
The sale is Saturday from 8 am-2 pm at 1937 Lockhart Road in Camden.