Trusedale Farms hosting plant sale to raise money for Community Medical Clinic

For the last 3 years, the Truesdale siblings have been raising money for the Community Medical Clinic of Kershaw County.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — For Francios Truesdale, running a nursery at Truesdale Farms is a labor of love, a love that blooms so bright they have made it their mission to help others in the community..

“We thoroughly enjoy, you know, doing a good cause, raising money for a good cause,” Truesdale said.

For the last 3 years, the Truesdale siblings have been raising money for the Community Medical Clinic of Kershaw County, and now they are preparing for the 4th year with an array of plants.

“Windmill palms, camellias, sasanquas,” are just a few of the plants available on Saturday, Truesdale said.

20% of the proceeds from Saturday's event will go to the non-profit clinic.

"Nurturing plants nurtures the soul" and at CMC we do our best to nurture YOU! For the third year, the Truesdale family will host a plant sale fundraiser benefiting the clinic. This year’s event will take place this Saturday, Sept. 16th, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Plant Sale blossoms at Truesdale Farms, situated at 1937 Lockhart Road in Camden. (3.6 miles when you turn on Lockhart Road from HWY 521. Look for the Truesdale Farms sign. The sale will feature a large variety of plants, including landscape shrubs, ornamental trees, windmill palms, flowering bushes, perennials, fruit shrubs including grapes, figs, blueberries, and much more! There will also be 10 drawings for a 3-gallon plant at 1 p.m. The winners’ presence is not required to claim their prizes. Questions about the sale can be directed to hbtfarms19@gmail.com. We hope to see you there! Posted by Community Medical Clinic of Kershaw County on Tuesday, September 12, 2023

“Any event like this is so helpful to provide medical care for those in our county who don't or live within 200% of the poverty level,” says Susan Witkowski, CEO of the Community Medical Clinic of Kershaw County.

The money raised from the plant sale will help provide medical access for those in need.

“We provide care and treatment for managing a chronic illness like diabetes, we do prevention with programs called Best Chance so we're able to screen for breast and cervical cancer,” Witkowski adds.

While Witkowski is beyond thankful for Truesdale Farms, farm owners say it’s just in their nature.

“It’s just something we’ve been brought up with and we just continue to enjoy giving back to the community, and helping any way we can” Truesdale said.