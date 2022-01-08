Kershaw County kicks off new school year with a familiar face as new superintendent

New superintendent Dr. Harrison Goodwin has made it his mission to visit all of the schools in the first two days.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Students returned to the classroom Monday morning in Kershaw County for the kick-off of the 2022-2023 school year.

Along with a new year for the district comes a new superintendent, Dr. Harrison Goodwin, who visited 10 schools on Monday and plans to visit the remaining 9 on Tuesday.

"It's really neat to be back where I see folks ... I see young people, who maybe I taught their parents or maybe I know their families. It's just really neat to see," Goodwin said. "This is one of the best days that you have because the whole focus of my day is to go out and visit schools."

One of Goodwin's final stops was at Camden Elementary School, where he recognized one student in the classroom. "That's happened a number of times today, and it is neat," Goodwin said. "My wife happened to babysit that one girl's mother when she was a child, about the same age, and so it's just neat to be able to make those personal connections."

As the journey into several classrooms continued, Goodwin said he is impressed with what he's seen. "Hopefully we can get back to more of a true routine in schools," Goodwin said. "Schools are a social place."

Goodwin isn't the only one excited about the return to school.