Hope Bridge centers and Helping Hands Adult Day Care need donations for prom

Activity directors are looking for help with food, desserts and volunteers.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Every year Helping Hands Adult Day Care and the Hope Bridge Adult Day Services in Lexington County celebrate their residents with a themed prom. These are facilities designed for adults and young adults with special needs.

But it's only possible with your help - chipping in from community members.

Each center is celebrating on a different day throughout the summer. Hope Bridge at the Oaks danced the night away on Memorial Day. Hope Bridge at the Hollies will be dancing this coming Monday and Helping Hands will celebrate in July.

"It was just such a need for people to feel special that never had their own prom, to have a special time where they could just be the star for the day, dress up, get pretty, eat good food and dance," said Kay Fort, Hope Bridge at the Hollies activity director.

Activity directors are asking for all the help they can get with food, desserts, decorations, dresses, suits, monetary donations and volunteers.

"We have a photographer that comes every year, donates his time, our DJ donates his time. Big need is our food table. We try to make it extra special that day," Fort said.

Employees try to make every day as fun as it can be, but prom is an added treat.

"This is a place where everyone is celebrated for who they are and it's just a place where they feel safe and loved and have a chance to just live with joy," Fort said.