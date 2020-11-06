CHAPIN, S.C. — The Greater Chapin Chamber of Commerce has displayed a 'Positivity Wall' for the community to contribute to.

“There’s so much chaos going on in the world right now," President and CEO of the Chamber Rebecca Hines told Street Squad, "2020 has been rough the first 6 months, its been rough in Chapin, its been rough on our small businesses, its been rough on our parents that have had to learn to be teachers."

Because of the state of the nation, Hines wanted to brighten up the town, “I’m always looking for ways to bring positivity into Chapin, the chamber is always looking for ways to bring positivity into Chapin and I think this is a great community art project.”

The Positivity Wall was constructed by local business owner TC Bowers and displayed outside of the Chamber on Columbia Ave.

RELATED: Pelican's Snoballs in Ballentine robbed, set on fire

RELATED: Midlands slowly starts to reopen

“It has colorful tags and zip ties that are attached to the wall and we are encouraging our community members to stop by and leave a positive note, a positive message. It can be whatever they want and they can attach it to the wall," Hines says, "the goal is by the end of the summer, we’ll have it full of colorful little tags and it’s a piece of art that we can display somewhere in our town … the concept is.. it’s a way to bring all of our community members together to create something great.”

The wall will remain up through the summer and then the Chamber will display all of the colorful messages in a location yet to be determined.

RELATED: UofSC researchers using Twitter to track COVID19

RELATED: Unity rally held in Newberry County

RELATED: A gathering of prayer, praise and protesters in Finlay Park

If you have any story ideas or information on things happening around town, contact us at StreetSquad@wltx.com or tweet us using the hashtag #StreetSquad19.