Gaston veterans at Rapha Residential Care facility honored with Quilts of Valor

It takes about six months for each handmade quilt to be completed.

GASTON, S.C. — Quilts from Quilts of Valor are given to veterans across the country each year.

Twenty veterans in Gaston received quilts today, on the 80th year since the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Every stitch is carefully woven with love.

"It is wonderful to see how much they appreciate what we do, those that've never received a welcome home especially. But I think to myself why wouldn't we do what we love for those that have given and sacrificed for us," said Annie Mixon, Quilts of Valor South Carolina state coordinator.

Kristin Mika served in the Army National Guard. She says the 9/11 attacks are what prompted her to join.

"I think it was a sense of how did they get away with it, why did they get away with it, what can I do to better alleviate that issue from ever happening again," Mika said.

But today the events came as a compete shock to her, she was one of the 22 veterans honored for her service.

Mika is a nurse here at this care facility.

"They didn't tell me I was getting one. I was getting my residents ready to come get theirs and they were like, no, you've got to be here, you've got to sit down," Mika said. "It meant a lot because I don't go and acknowledge those things and I know we all have a sense of pride. I don't acknowledge it."