Lexington Police search for missing teen last seen on East Main Street

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Police say Jayla Amya Jarvis was last seen around midnight on Wednesday. She hasn't been seen since.

The department announced on Friday that it is still looking for the 16-year-old and investigators are hoping someone in the public can help. Jarvis was last seen in the 900 block of East Main Street and is described as being about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.