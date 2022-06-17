Lexington Police search for missing teen last seen on East Main Street

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Police say Jayla Amya Jarvis was last seen around midnight on Wednesday. She hasn't been seen since.
The department announced on Friday that it is still looking for the 16-year-old and investigators are hoping someone in the public can help. Jarvis was last seen in the 900 block of East Main Street and is described as being about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
She usually wears glasses and was wearing gray leggings, a yellow top, and flip-flops when she left home, police said.
Anyone with details regarding her location is asked to contact Detective Heath at 803-951-4642 or email kheath@lexsc.com.