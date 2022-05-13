White Knoll High School principal explains what led to security lockdown

No weapon was ever found but a student admitted to talking about one before students reported them, the principal said.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The principal of White Knoll High School is providing new details following a suspected security threat that forced the school into lockdown on Friday afternoon.

According to a message from Principal Ted Daughtrey which was provided by Lexington One school officials, the lockdown followed multiple tips from students that another student may have a gun on the campus. Daughtrey said none of those students said they had actually seen the gun, however.

A discussion between administrators and the school resource officer led to the high school being placed on temporary lockdown as additional officers were notified.

Principal Daughtrey said that the Lexington County Sheriff's Department assisted in finding the student in question who, around 1:15 p.m. was detained by law enforcement.

Investigators found no gun of any kind in their investigation but Daughtrey said the student did admit to talking about a weapon.

That student has since been suspended and recommended for expulsion as law enforcement also continues their own investigation.

"Though we know these situations are alarming, I am once again proud of our students for doing the right thing," Daughtrey said. "They bravely come forward to report the security concern. They helped to keep all of us safe."

He added that administrators, staff and students all followed lockdown procedures and remained "as calm as possible."