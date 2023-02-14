Little Libraries arriving at Kershaw County Community Gardens

The goal is to provide free books to several different areas across the county

WESTVILLE, S.C. — There's a new way to get books for free in Kershaw County. It's part of the Little Free Library program.

It's all thanks to a grant from United Way of Kershaw County, which allows them to build and place these little libraries at all of their community garden sites.

"It's very important. We are there to serve. This is a service to the community, and on a bicycle, scooter whatever, you can ride by get a book at no charge," said Belmont Baptist Church Pastor Quentin Chavis. "We don't even have a charge for a late fee, okay? So you have it, use it. Whatever books are volunteer so it's great."

Chavis says the little libraries are add-ons to the community gardens.

"My scouts have built a bench where you can sit down, talk about the garden and books. So, good conversations can go on as a result of this" Chavis said.

Several books have already been collected, but Chavis said they need more.

"Donations, there will be donations. Somebody will be there to receive donations, whatever you bring, as long as it's in good taste we will be putting it in our libraries for readers to come and share."

Chavis says more locations will be coming, which he hopes the community will take part in.