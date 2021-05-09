A "farm to table" event that celebrated Mom

The FARM 1780 held their first community event to celebrate mom's on Mother's Day.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — People across the Midlands have been spending time with their mothers and mother figures on Mother's Day weekend.

Many gathered at a new farm in Lexington to try a different activity together.

The FARM 1780 is set to open this fall but has already begun hosting fun events like a bouquet-making workshop.

“It was kind of fun growing up out here and really wanted to be able to share this with other folks.”

Brett and McKenzie Flashnick inherited 34 acres of farm in 2017 that goes back in his family to the late 1700s. They decided to fulfill Brett's mother’s dream and turn it into a family farm that works to connect the community.

And this weekend, they decided to host a Mother’s Day Bouquet Workshop with Boone Fox Farm.

“I’ve done a little flower arranging because the pandemic makes you do new and strange things, but this is the first time we’ve done anything like this together!" says Katie Zenger who worked on an arrangement with her mom Jane Zenger, "We’re going to be like ladies who brunch now, right?”

Mimosas were served and stems were cut to celebrate all of the moms in attendance.

“A lot of these reminded us of her mother, my grandmother," says Renee Strickland who also worked on a bouquet with her mother Donna Nunamker, "she’s passed but she grew a lot of things like this in her yard.”

Brett says he got the idea for the flower arrangement event after finding some stuff in the old farmhouse. “Going through the house cleaning up, there was an article in the farming news from 1942 of my grandmother out here driving the tractor and it mentioned that she and my great grandmother used to go sell flowers down on main St and so the flower idea just really kicked off.”

The finished products were perfect gifts to take home for mom, "I'm taking it home with me to put on my kitchen table,"