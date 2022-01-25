Midlands food pantry is struggling to provide for community

The food pantry is struggling to provide food for people in the community for several reasons.

ELGIN, S.C. — Walking into Galatians 6:2 just now, you see empty shelves with almost no food.

"When November came, our influx of people went from forty to nearly one hundred people coming through to our food pantry," said executive director April Frazier. "The demand was more than we're prepared to deal with."

That was just the beginning of issues for Frazier and Galatians 6:2. "With the cost of groceries, it is getting more and more difficult," Frazier said.

The price and demand mixed together toward the end of the year, causing Frazier to start getting worried about the future.

Frazier said the food pantry pushed through during the holiday season to make sure families in the area got fed.

"The holidays came, and we wanted to do something extra like a holiday meal. And, as that was all occurring and our demand was increasing, then we started seeing more people come after the holidays.

That led Frazier to make the hard decision to close the food pantry for the next two feedings.

Our food pantry will NOT be open this Tuesday. We will re-open on Tuesday February 8th. We apologize for the... Posted by Galatians 6:2 on Monday, January 24, 2022

"We have the food, but just not enough to put together bags," Frazier said.

Frazier wants people in the community to know that United Way of Kershaw County and Blanketing Families in Elgin are other options for people in need.