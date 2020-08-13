Kid surprises mailman with game inside his mailbox

A tic-tac-toe game is underway on Anton Ziegler's mail route in Columbia.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Columbia kid gave mailman Anton Ziegler a pleasant surprise when a game of tic-tac-toe was left for him to play.

Ziegler, who has been delivering mail for the United States Postal Service for 8 years, told Street Squad, “I came off vacation, you know I was already dreading going back to work, and I stop at a box and I see that there was a note and I read it and I was so excited when I read that!”

The tic-tac-toe game has been going on for four days now and Anton is curious to see what game will be next when this one is won.

“I see these kids all the time and they’re waving at me and they’re excited to see their mailman, so that’s a great thing," Ziegler smiles. "That makes me want to come to work every day.”

Anton says he’s having so much fun with it, he wants his kids to start a game with their local mailman.

“So to see that, with all that’s going on, that was just amazing. Just to know that the kids were looking forward to playing with me, and I’m happy I accepted the challenge," Ziegler says.