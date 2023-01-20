Mobile health services coming to Holly Hill Saturday

There will also be women's health services including pap smears, referral for mammograms, and STD testing, as well as mental health screenings.

HOLLY HILL, S.C. — Patients in Holly Hill typically either travel one hour to Charleston or Orangeburg to receive care. This weekend, many services will be offered right at home.

Mobile health services from the Palmetto Palace are being offered in Holly Hill on Saturday. These services include chronic care like treating diabetes, hypertension, and asthma are available to those who are insured or have Medicaid.

“We’re able to meet the community where they are," said outreach director Dr. Youlanda Gibbs.

Palmetto Palace is a nonprofit that travels to underserved areas with barriers to healthcare access. Dr. Gibbs says a major barrier to access includes transportation.

“Having a mobile health unit that’s able to come into the community, come to neighborhoods that may have lack of healthcare services or not able to access them it’s an opportunity to be able to provide that," said Gibbs.

The Palmetto Palace Mobile Health Unit will be in Holly Hill on Saturday, January 21st! The mobile health unit will be... Posted by The Palmetto Palace on Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Lab services will be offered, and those who sign up to receive them will get a free mixed bag of groceries. It takes place Saturday at 8603 Old State Road in Holly Hill from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be a free onsite pharmacy.