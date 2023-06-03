New partnership with Orangeburg HSHP and Voorhees University aims to empower educators

The goal is for educators to develop new strategies with rigor and relevance for students.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg High School for Health Professionals has partnered with Voorhees University to offer training to its educators through its educator preparation and innovation program.

The goal is for them to develop new strategies with rigor and relevance for students.

“We wanna be able to show that the students can exceed the level of learning. We’re not giving them a lowered tier of learning. We wanna be able to meet them where they are, but then to build and scaffold them to a higher level and exceed way above that," said administrator Shanna White.

There will be 18 educators taking part in a cross-curricular teaching training. They will work toward receiving highly specialized qualifications based on their professional development needs.

We are happy to collaborate with Voorhees University EPI Pathways powered by Voorhees University! Posted by Orangeburg High School for Health Professions on Friday, March 3, 2023

This will allow them to stay one step ahead of best teaching practices. She says this comes on the heels of the COVID pandemic that changed education.

