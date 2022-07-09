Company selected for Railroad Corner redevelopment project in Orangeburg

There are plans to build a mixed-use development with retail space, student housing, and a potential civil rights museum.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg has selected the Orangeburg University District Partners as the developer for its Railroad Corner redevelopment project.

“We look forward of working with all of you as well as the citizens of the city of Orangeburg, the business community of the city of Orangeburg, and the two HBCU’s to yield a fantastic, great project," said partner Bob Jenkins.

The group is working alongside Claflin and South Carolina State Universities to achieve its vision. The plans are to build a mixed-use development with retail space, student housing, and a potential civil rights museum. They also have plans to increase pedestrian accessibility from the universities to the Railroad Corner.

“The students at Claflin and SC State can walk across the street and have the same amenities as they do in Columbia at the University of South Carolina," said Jenkins.

The goal is for the development to serve as a bridge between the universities and the surrounding community, while also paying homage to the history of the railroad corner. Plans to restore the Historic State Theater on Boulevard street into a museum is part of these efforts.

“I am personally aware of the college soda shop, the business that was owned by the Webber family. Their son, as you may know, became a judge in my hometown of Washington and Paul Webber III was a friend, mentor, and neighbor," he said.