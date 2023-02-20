Orangeburg County chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution honors George Washington's birthday in ceremony

The organization felt it was fitting to honor Washington's legacy this President's Day on the grounds of the Early Settlers' Cemetery.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Every year, the Battle of Eutaw Springs Chapter of the American Revolution gathers to honor the first president of the United States, George Washington. The organization felt it was fitting to honor Washington's legacy this President's Day on the grounds of the Early Settlers' cemetery.

“You can make a lifetime of studying everything he did," said SAR chapter member Doug Doster. "He was the right man at the right time in our history, a man of great faith. We would have never made it through the American Revolution without his faith."

The Early Settlers' Cemetery is is the final resting place for some of the city's earliest residents during the Colonial Era.

“This is the oldest cemetery of some of the founding ancestors of Orangeburg and some of them fought in the American Revolution," Doster said.

They honored Washington by sharing a biography of his life, detailing his contributions to the country and recognizing the path he paved for future presidents.

“He managed to craft what became standards and norms for the president in terms of their functions," SAR chapter member David Rast said. "They were already articulated in the Constitution, but a lot of customs and things of that nature."