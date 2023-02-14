Calhoun County council approves changes to boards and commissions, with more to come

Still on the table is an ordinance with changes to the Calhoun County Historical Commission.

Example video title will go here for this video

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — The Calhoun County council approved an ordinance to amend its boards and commissions.

The changes include reducing the number of planning commission members from seven to five, and dissolving the Fort Motte Community Center and Development Commissions.

That's because county officials say these commissions are dated and the responsibilities are now assumed by the county's recreation department and economic development commission.

Related Articles Calhoun County passes ordinance calling for referendum to vote on new government

“Instead of you maybe have two or three members from one council district and one from another, it’s just a more even representation across the county.”

Still on the table is an ordinance with changes to the Calhoun County Historical Commission.

In January, this ordinance was tabled because that commission believes becoming an advisory board would mean they lose their power and aren't able to make decisions on behalf of the Calhoun County Museum without getting approval from the county government.

“For county council and county administration, there are just so many more decisions that the museum would become one small little cog in the wheel rather than being the most important thing and the focus of interest when decisions had to be made," said Calhoun County Historical Commission Chair Jennie Redmond.

The commission is now working with council to reword the language of the ordinance in a way that maintains its governing power to make decisions about the museum.

“I think it’s in the best interest in preserving our county’s historical sites for maintaining a high level of interest in what the museum is doing and the programming it provides," said Redmond.