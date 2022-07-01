'Hey, we are back open.' Elloree business owner launches monthly event to encourage shopping local

Food Truck Fridays, held every third Friday in downtown Elloree, offer food trucks and live music to encourage shoppers to come back out and shop local.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An Orangeburg County business owner says she has been working in collaboration with other local businesses to encourage shopping local through the planning of community events in Elloree. She says it is this same support from the community that has been keeping her business afloat.

“We wanted everyone to know,' Hey, we are back open. We have fabulous shops and please come visit us,'" said owner of Vintique Boutique Charlene Rainey.

Rainey says with the help of other business owners she launched "Food Truck Friday's". On every third Friday there are food trucks and music in downtown Elloree.

“We started doing these events and really focusing on bringing the people back to Elloree," she said.

Rainey says this is an opportunity for people in the community to see what local businesses have to offer.

“I think the public realizes that maybe it’s not so good to go to the big malls and shop anymore. Let’s go to the small towns where it’s not quite so crowded," she said. She also says she has formed personal relationships with customers.

“Just today we got a plate of cookies from a resident. Just to say ‘Hey, thinking of you,’ you know? And that happens on a regular basis in our town," she said.