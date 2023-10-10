Hutto's Grocery in Orangeburg closes due to fire damage

A historic Orangeburg grocery store is temporarily closing after fire on Sunday morning.

CORDOVA, S.C. — Hutto's Grocery, an historic community staple in Orangeburg County since 1952, is temporarily closing after a fire over the weekend damaged the store.

What was once Hutto’s Grocery was engulfed in flames in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Hutto's Grocery withstood six decades of hurricanes, floods and more. The store was previously owned by Timothy Hutto, who took the business over from his father.

“I think it will be rough on some people because a lot of people we had come in would walk here because it was the closest spot they could walk to," said Hunter McIntosh. "So they will either have to walk further or find a ride.”

22-year-old Hunter McIntosh purchased Hutto's Grocery in late May of this year, renaming it Hunter’s Grocery. McIntosh says he plans on renovating and opening back up.

“Oh yeah, we’ll come back for sure. It will just take some time to get everything redone because we will have to redo the entire interior," said McIntosh. "The fire damage was minimal, but the smoke and soot damage is throughout the entire store.“

Orangeburg County Fire Marshal Jonathan Winningham says the building and merchandise suffered from the effects of the fire.