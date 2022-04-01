New Family Dollar under construction in Bowman

This will allow another place for residents to get groceries instead of driving all the way to Orangeburg.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — More grocery options are coming to the town of Bowman thanks to a new Family Dollar store that is under construction.

“It will help out a lot you know. Well I’ll say, it’ll do better than what we got now," said resident Odis Harrison.

Harrison says he drives 30 miles to get to the nearest full-service grocery store in Orangeburg.

“The price of gas is going up. So you know, it’s hard you gotta spend money for gas, then spend money for groceries so that’s a lot for a person on a person that’s got a set income," he said.

The Family Dollar will be located off of Charleston Highway right next to Live Oak Dental, making it easily accessible to residents like Tony Green.

“It means a lot because we only have, well we have a Dollar General that's it and more stores around will be real good for the community," said Green.

"Everybody's going into one store. You don't have too many varieties left," said Harrison.

Green says he hopes the town will continue to develop and progress.