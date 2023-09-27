W.H.I.S.P.E.R. program at Claflin University helps fill void for future educators

The program aims to prepare high schoolers and university students who plan on pursuing a career in education.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — In Orangeburg, a Claflin University senior started the W.H.I.S.P.E.R. program to help fill a void for future educators.

Women Heroically Inspiring Students Professionally, Educationally and Respectfully -- also known as W.H.I.S.P.E.R. -- was founded by Jordan Pritcher. The organization aims to prepare high schoolers and university students who plan on pursuing a career in education. Pritcher says that promoting education is a key priority for this organization.

"I started the W.H.I.S.P.E.R. program to be able to encourage women education majors at Claflin University,” said Pritcher, “Giving them different opportunities, internships and being able to come together and being able to promote education."

Bethany Holloman is the chaplain for W.H.I.S.P.E.R. and says that she hopes to continue to inspire women in education.

"The thing that differs W.H.I.S.P.E.R. from other organizations is that it does not just focus one race of women or one channel of women,” said Holloman. “It's all women. We look to empower all women with education and provide an even more broad spectrum of education for women and aspiring teachers."

In July, W.H.I.S.P.E.R. hosted an event with Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School students known as W.I.S.E., Women Inspiring Students Educationally.

Teona White is a community service coordinator for W.H.I.S.P.E.R. and says they are hoping to do more in the future when it comes to community outreach.



"We're planning to have more student outreach,” said White. “Where we go to the schools, partner with them, eat lunch with them, donating clothes and more things like that."