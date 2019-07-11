LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Town of Lexington announced on Thursday a QT gas station will be built off of South Lake Drive.

The new business will be located at the corner of South Lake Drive and Glassmaster Road. This is right off exit 55 on Interstate 20.

Construction crews have begun tearing down the buildings. Two of those buildings that will be torn down will be the Shell gas station and the old Hardee's building that hasn't been used in years.

QuikTrip is a popular gas station and convenience store chain. There are many locations in the upstate of South Carolina.

Officials with QuikTrip says they hope to open by November or December of 2020.