Have an open account balance with Regional Medical Center? Here's why now is a good time to pay on it

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg is offering a 50% discount to patients and employees with open account balances on health care bills with them.

Vice president of revenue Willie Brown says the discount is an effort to help people in Orangeburg who struggled to pay their medical bills during the pandemic.

“We really do serve an underserved population," Brown said. "A Lot of folks that don’t have insurance, don’t have a lot of money in the bank or income, so it’s very important that we’re set up financially here to support those folks."

Brown says they hope the offer brings more revenue to the hospital and helps offset money patients owe to the hospital.

“We’re not having to write that money off, and it’s cash that comes to our bottom line, and so that’s how we survive," Brown said. "Our billables and our collectables is how we pay our bills."

Brown says this, in turn, helps the hospital continue to provide quality care to all its patients.

“That helps us reduce our costs by taking care of that bill that’s outstanding and then, when they come back, they know that they’ve cleared that bill and they’re more apt to access the health care when they need it versus when it’s a last resort," Brown said.

The offer ends June 30. Call (803)-809-3883 or 1 (800) 905-5731 for more information.

Regional Medical Center is also partnering with DECO Recovery Management to offer financial assistance for uninsured patients. This assistance is available for people who are unemployed, pregnant, disabled, or are a single parent.