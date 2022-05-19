Regional Medical Center opens primary care facility in Bowman

The facility is 2,000 square feet and will fill the void of being the only medical office in the town of Bowman.

BOWMAN, S.C. — The Regional Medical Center has opened a new primary care facility in the town of Bowman. It is currently accepting patients.

The 2,000 square foot clinic is located right off Highway 178 in Bowman. The facility, located at 108 Causeway Ct, once housed the practice of former Bowman doctor Anna Price. Dr. Price has since retired and left the office in March.

“They wanted to bring affordable health care to the town of Bowman," said Mayor Patsy Rhett.

Hospital leaders say this newly renovated facility will fill the void of being the only medical office in the town of Bowman.

“Right away, I said, 'Well, first of all, we can’t leave the Town of Bowman without a provider,' that would mean they would have to travel upwards of 20 minutes, 30 minutes, to get care," said Regional Medical Center's Vice President of Operations Sabrina Robinson.

Robinson says the clinic aims to gradually expand and offer telehealth and other specialty services.

Bowman Mayor Patsy Rhett says this means residents who have been travelling as far as Orangeburg, Santee, and Branchville to seek care will now have a more accessible option.

“A lot of our elderly people don’t have the luxury of transportation so that means family members would have had to make sure they get transported," said Rhett.

Starting next week, medical staff will be on site to begin registering patients.