SPRINGDALE, S.C. — The Town of Springdale community has rallied to help feed senior citizens in need over the holidays.

For the past month, the Town of Springdale and other parts of Lexington County have been participating in Project Pantry. The food drive is helping the Lexington County Recreation and Aging Commission feed senior citizens in the community over the holidays.

The drive started on October 1 and will end on Thursday, October 31.

Leeann Eden is the municipal clerk for the Town of Springdale. She says the community has responded to the call and is making a difference. So far they community has brought three truck loads of donations.

"We've gotten a good bit of donations so far. This will be our third load that we're taking over there. A lot of citizens and businesses in town have supported us" said Eden.

People have gone to town hall to drop off items like spaghetti noodles, canned spaghetti sauce, canned tuna or chicken, green beans, corn, sweet peas, vegetable beef soup, peanut butter crackers, breakfast bars, fruit cup or applesauce cup, box of raisins, and individual packets of grits or oatmeal.

Eden has experience working for a community service agency and knows the need is great within the county.

"People who are in a position to donate, it's very important for them to do so because it provides food and nourishment to those who might not have it otherwise," explained Eden. "It's a big need in Lexington County."

The meals will be delivered between now and the holidays to make sure senior citizens have everything that they need.

Eden said, "If you think about an elderly person and say they live alone or they have a very small family and they wake up and they're not able to feed their family and how they may feel inside, this provides them the opportunity to provide nourishment to their family. To give them a meal. Just being able to provide a meal for your family does so much for your self worth."

"We have a lovely town. We love our residents and our businesses. We're so thankful for what they offer to us and for what they help us with," said Eden.

If you have food you would still like to donate after October 31st, you are still able to bring it to town hall in Springdale.