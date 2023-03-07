St. Matthews park coming soon

The playground will be located at the corner of Butler Street and Richland Avenue. The land was formerly used for tennis courts that became dilapidated.

ST MATTHEWS, S.C. — Construction of a new playground is underway in the Town of St. Matthews. The project is being spearheaded by the Calhoun County Parks and Recreation Department.

“I think it’s gonna be a great addition for us," said local parent Joseph Fairey.

There will be slides, monkey bars, and swing sets for children to enjoy, and picnic tables for families. According to the Calhoun County Department of Parks and Recreation, this project has been a few years in the making.

The playground will be located at the corner of Butler Street and Richland Avenue. The land was formerly used for tennis courts that became dilapidated over the years.

“You have a lot of people in this area, in St. Matthews that are looking for things to do with their kids. On a nice day like this, this would be a perfect day to bring your kids out, use the playground, get rid of all of that energy that these kids have after a long day of school," said parks and recreation director Zachary Tarrant.

Joseph Fairey is a local parent in St. Matthews. His daughters are active in Calhoun County sports programs.

"I remember growing up this was a tennis court and I had a lot of good memories out there," he said, "Over the years it had just kind of become not used and not functional for the community.”

He moved back to St. Matthews last year after living in Columbia for a while.

“This is a great family, friendly community but not having a playground is obviously something we needed. Just excited for my kids. I’ve got a one, a four, and a seven year old so obviously we’ll be using it a lot and lots of families that are out here will take advantage of it and it’ll bring the community together," said Fairey.