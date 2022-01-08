Inspirational Sumter High School alum named first ever Class of 1982 Legacy Scholarship recipient

The scholarship is $1,000 and recipients can spend it on higher education.

SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter High School alumna and recent college graduate is the first ever recipient of the Sumter High School Class of 1982 Legacy Scholarship.

Her name is Tatianna Davis.

"I figured that if I can get through 10 surgeries or 100+ broken bones, I can get through anything," Davis said.

Davis has a rare bone disorder and must use a wheelchair. She's described as unstoppable. Tatianna tells News 19 giving up isn't an option.

This past weekend, she was honored for that resiliency.

"I just remember everyone standing up and clapping, and I'm like this is really real, I can't believe it." Davis said. "I'm just so excited to be a part of this history."

Davis was awarded the first ever Sumter High School Class of 1982 Legacy Scholarship, which provided $1,000 to spend on education.

Davis said she'll be using it toward a master's degree in teaching at USC after she finishes her certification at Central Carolina Technical College.

The class of 1982 is making the scholarship possible.

"With each person that's had a contribution or that is going to contribute, it's more than just the money, it's the love behind it, knowing that we're going to help fund someone's education and allow them to have their dreams come true in whatever field in life that they're choosing to go into," said Santanna Gadson with Sumter High's Class of 1982.

If you're looking to apply for this scholarship in the future, here are the criteria:

At least a 2.5 GPA;

An acceptance letter from an accredited school;

Blood line relative of member a of the Class of 1982;

Application form;

Essay about why you deserve the scholarship.

For more information, you can visit the Class of 1982's Facebook page here.

Santanna tells News 19 that the Class of 1982 will make this scholarship available every five or so years, but discussions about the frequency of the scholarship are still happening.