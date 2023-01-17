Sumter Shag Club fundraises for Saving Sumter's Strays

The Sumter Shag Club is collecting donations for the local animal Saving Sumter's Strays. From a check to pet food and supplies, members came together to support.

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumer Shag Club is fundraising for the local animal shelter Saving Sumter’s Strays.

The group is collecting money, pet food and toys to donate to the organization.

"Everybody’s like family," Shag Club President Whit Blanton said. "You come in a stranger, you go out a friend or a family. And everybody supports everybody."

Now, they’re supporting a local group in their community. Lauren Cunningham and Nina Stroebel are co-founders of Saving Sumters Strays.

"We feel so appreciated for some of the work we’re doing because without the community’s support, we would not be able to save as many dogs or cats as we have been able to this year," Stroebel shared. "It’s been a labor of love for sure. But we could not do that without the community’s support."

That support is coming in by the truckload. At Tuesday night’s shag meeting, members filled up the back of a pickup with food donations and pet supplies. Club member Cydni Baldwin was one of the many who contributed.

"I love it. I love it. I mean it feels like family," Baldwin explained. "We’re all so close, we do so much together, and I just love the closeness of everybody."

No matter the age, Vice President Chip Dallaire says all are invited to the shag family.

"We’ve got plenty of members, we’ve got young and old," Dallaire told me. "We want to keep the young coming."

On Tuesday, those members of all ages also presented $550 check to the local organization. While most of their collection took place at the meeting, donations are still being accepted.

To contact the Shag Club, you can email SumterShagClub@yahoo.com.