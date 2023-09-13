Deputies pull man over for traffic stop, find over 200 pounds of marijuana

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter Deputies say a traffic stop on Interstate 95 uncovered 200 pounds of marijuana.
Deputies said that early Tuesday morning (September 12), a deputy saw a car traveling too close to another car on I-95.
When the deputy pulled over the car and walked toward the vehicle he said he could smell marijuana. The man driving the car, was identified as Zhiyong Che of New York. Officers say when the deputy spoke to him, Che told the deputy that he had move that 200 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle uncovered 224 pounds of marijuana in 224 vacuum sealed packages.
Che was taken into custody and transported to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and is being held awaiting a bond hearing.