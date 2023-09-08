Ex-deacon arrested in Sumter County, charged with sharing nude image with minor in youth group

The victim's father contacted law enforcement who identified Maxwell Navar Bohn II as the suspected sender of the image.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say a former Sumter County church deacon has been arrested after allegedly sharing an obscene photograph with a church youth group member.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said 77-year-old Maxell Navar Bohn II of Sumter was charged with disseminating obscene material to a person under 18.

The charge stems from an incident that the victim's father told investigators happened to his child, a member of a youth group at Alice Drive Baptist Church. According to the sheriff's office, the father contacted law enforcement after someone sent a nude picture to the minor's mobile phone. Investigators determined that Bohn sent the photograph.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect is a member of the church and, until this week, was also a deacon there.

Investigators secured a warrant for Bohn's arrest on Thursday and arrested him the same day, the sheriff's office said. Bohn was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office Detention Center and later released on a personal recognizance bond of $10,000.