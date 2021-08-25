Sumter Little Theatre returning with upcoming 'Hobbit' performance

Things kick off next Thursday night

SUMTER, S.C. — After a year away due to the pandemic, the Sumter Little Theatre is back with new shows to start the season.

Camela Bryan is with the theatre.

“We’re so excited," Bryan said. "Our patrons are so excited, and we’ve just been working at it for the last two- or three-months cleaning and scrubbing and painting.”

They'll kick things off next Thursday night at 7:30 with the fantasy adventure story, 'The Hobbit.'

"We have a musical comedy after this, 'I love you, you’re perfect, now change'. It’s fun, it’s light," Bryan said. "Then after that we have an old favorite, 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever'. Then after that we have a drama, 'Pipeline'.”

Tickets start at $10.

Masks are strongly recommended.