Sumter

Search underway for missing Sumter County teen who may have run away

Authorities are also warning those who may attempt to help her run away that they could be charged.
Credit: Sumter County Sheriff's Office
Tempest Wilson

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for a possible runaway teen and they're warning anyone who helps her that they might face charges.

The sheriff's office said that 15-year-old Tempest Wilson was last seen on Lois Lane and was wearing camouflage pants, a red hospital scrub, a black jacket, and Crocs-style shoes. Wilson is about 5 feet 1 inch tall and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff's office also warned that, if she has run away, those who help her may be liable.

"It is a criminal offense to aide a juvenile that has [run] away and charges will be sought if you [assist] in the delinquency of a juvenile," the sheriff's office said.

Those who have information on Wilson's location are urged to call 911, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at 803-436-2000, or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

