Afternoon shooting at Sumter convenience store under investigation

Police said the injuries of the wounded person aren't expected to be life-threatening.

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department is describing a Thursday afternoon shooting at a convenience store as an isolated incident as they continue to investigate.

Police said the shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. in the area of South Guignard Drive at Fat Boys Express convenience store. Investigators haven't released many details yet regarding the incident but said the wounded person's injuries aren't expected to be life-threatening.

Authorities added that a person is currently in custody. Details regarding what led up to the shooting or a possible motive have not been publicly released.