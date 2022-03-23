Sumter bridges set to be replaced

The plan is to replace the Hauser Street bridge over Turkey Creek and the Miller Road bridge over Shot Pouch Branch in Sumter.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter residents were able to ask the South Carolina Department of Transportation Department questions about two bridges that are going to be replaced.

The plan is to replace the Hauser Street bridge over Turkey Creek and the Miller Road bridge over Shot Pouch Branch in Sumter, South Carolina. John Green lives down the road from the Hauser Street Bridge, he says the bridge needs serious repairs.

“They need to strengthen the bridge because it’s old," he said.

He went on to say, “Collapse yes, I am concerned about it and I am concerned about other people.”

Built in 1972, the Hauser St bridge over Turkey Creek in Sumter is being replaced. Ken Martin with the State Transportation Department says the bridges have structural deficiencies, saying, “The main thing you are going to see is some new design criteria requirements and some new hydraulics requirements. So these bridges are going to be a little up in the air, a little bit longer, a little bit wider.”

He went on to say, “These bridges are weight restrictive, they’re in poor condition and on our list to be replaced.”

Across town the Miller Road Bridge over Shot Pouch Branch, which was built in the early 1960s' is also being replaced.

The work is part of SCDOT's 10-year plan that includes replacement of deteriorating bridge structures on the current alignment. Traffic would be re-routed during construction. With work on the Miller road bridge expected to take 10 months and seven months for the Hauser St Bridge.

At Wednesday's public information meeting, Dr. Brenda Williams said there’s other bridges in Sumter that need attention. “We feel the replacement of those bridges should take backseat, of the replacement of that bridge over Manning Avenue," said Dr. Williams.

She went on to say, “We think the priorities are misguided and that their focusing attention should be on that Manning Avenue Bridge.”

The State Transportation Department assures residents the bridges are still safe, with construction on both bridges expected to begin in late 2023.

They plan to have a public information session regarding the replacement of the Manning Avenue Bridge on April 5th.

For more information, see the SCDOT website listing the Miller Road and Hauser Street projects.