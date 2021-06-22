Sumter churches seek volunteers for day of service Saturday

Registration is open through Thursday. The event will be held Saturday, June 26th from 8 a.m. until noon.

SUMTER, S.C. — Several churches in Sumter are coming together to do good and hoping the community will help.

They’re partnering with Sumter United Ministries to do several projects around the city, including light painting, home repair, yard work and construction.

They’ll also be doing some community clean up.

Student Pastor Caleb Yoder of Christ Community Church is the event coordinator. He says area churches have formed a group called ‘Sumter Together,’ formerly Sumter Leaders of Faith, to make a difference.

He’s hoping this will be the first of many events to come.

“It’s really an opportunity for churches and non-church members, but just the people of Sumter to rally together, to unite together and to just serve our city,” Yoder said. “We believe this is one of the things that we should be doing regularly, and with COVID having had a lot of people kind of cooped up in their homes, we feel like now that people are feeling more comfortable being out, it’s a really great opportunity for us to say, well, if we’re coming out, let’s come out and do something that’s going to impact the city.”

Join Sumter Together and Sumter United Ministries for Sumter Together Serves! Join us for this one-day opportunity to... Posted by Sumter Together on Monday, June 7, 2021

