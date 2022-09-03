Sumter power outage reported due to crash

No injuries were reported, but police warned that the accident likely means the power is out for some.

SUMTER, S.C. — Some residents in Sumter may be in the dark on an otherwise sunny day due to a crash that happened late Saturday morning.

Sumter Police shared details along with a picture of a power pole that appears to be snapped in two. Police said the crash happened in the area of South Lafayette Drive and Earle Street.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is on the scene and Sumter Police are assisting the agency. There were no reported injuries in the crash.