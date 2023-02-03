Kershaw County students bring Black history to life

Students participated in a human wax museum, which allowed them to have fun learning, show their musical talent and show parents what they're learning.

CAMDEN, S.C. — Pine Tree Hill Elementary School in Camden is getting student and parents involved in Black History Month.

Students participated in a human wax museum, which allowed them to have fun learning, show their musical talent and show parents what they're learning.

"It's an opportunity for our 3rd, 4th, and 5th graders to research a historical African American of choice," said Pine Tree Elementary School Principal Markeita Barker. "They choose to research this person and at the living wax museum ... that's an opportunity to get into full character. They are dressing like that person, they learn facts about that person, and they have a button you can mash and they will give you information on what they've learned throughout this process."

"It gives our students an opportunity to practice their research skills, a writing component" Barker added. "There is creativity component, so it's all incorporated within our history and our ELA standards."

With 100 students participating and over 200 parents in attendance, the event helped showcase what the students learned.

"Definitely learned a bunch about how he was important when African American aviators had to fly and how he helped them, and I definitely had a bunch of fun things to do on this project," said student Rhea Baxley, who dressed as William J. Powell, Jr. "The highlight definitely was learning about his life and how he benefited the community."