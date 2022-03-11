Tim Tebow speaks at Wilson Hall in Sumter

The multi-sport athlete spoke at Wilson Hall as part of the school's Mission Series, which brings notable Christian figures to Sumter each year.

SUMTER, S.C. — Today Sumter had a special guest: Tim Tebow. He visited Wilson Hall to give a speech as part of the school’s Mission Series.

Sumter resident Janice Oden has been a fan of Tebow ever since her daughter started school at the University of Florida, where the multi-sport athlete once was the quarterback.

"We’ve just been following his career and we always thought that he was such an admirable young man," Oden explained. "I never thought that we would ever get to meet him, especially here! Never thought that it would happen. So as soon as I saw his name I told my husband, ‘We have to go!"

Oden came decked out in Florida colors to sit in the school’s crowded auditorium. Some came to see one of their favorite players. Others, like Betsy Richardson, came to hear the faith-filled message.

"I think it was amazing," Richardson shared. "His message was so challenging and so true. It did my heart good to hear truth for these young people."

Laura Barr with the school says they booked Tebow eight months ago after having him in mind for the past five years.

"Since that moment, it has been all out preparation day after day after day. But, oh so worth it," Barr shared. "It was just awesome. He was just…everything that he said was so inspiring."

Mayor David Merchant recognizes that hard work that went into putting the event on. He even gifted Tebow with a key to the city to thank him for coming.

"I know it's a tall order. He’s a very popular guy, very well-known guy, so it’s just nice," Merchant said. "It helps put us on the map, helps people continue to hear about Sumter and hear about all the great things we have going on here."

The event is free each year, which Barr says is a key part of delivering the message to as many people as possible.

"We want to make a difference for this community," she said. "Not just Wilson Hall but the entire community of Sumter and the Midlands area of South Carolina."

And that goal was reached, Barr said.