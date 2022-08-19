Town of Woodford has vision for growth

Mayor Akwete Pettus is making strides toward big dreams for the small town.

WOODFORD, S.C. — The Town of Woodford is small with a population of 200 people, but Mayor Akwete Pettus has big dreams for what it can become.

“We want everyone to know where the Town of Woodford is, not that town between North and Swansea and show your support. We want to see change, too," she said.

Pettus says a priority for the town is a grocery store. According to Pettus, the town is home to a large senior population that has lack of access to transportation.

“We have mostly residents that are over the age of 55, 60. So it shouldn’t be an issue as to how are they gonna get groceries, how are they gonna get the things they need for their home, when it can be accessible right here in the town of Woodford," said Pettus.

Along with goal of bringing other businesses to town, Pettus says it begins with improving the town's infrastructure. She adds, millions of dollars are needed to make this happen.

According to Pettus, money can be partly received through grants. She tells News 19 expanding the town limits could help them maximize funding.

“This gives the outside residents an opportunity to vote and that’s something that’s very important. Right now, they can’t vote for any individual in the Town of Woodford because they’re outside the town limit," she said.

In the meantime, the town is planning its first grill master cook-off in September to help them get one step closer to this vision. It takes place September 15 and registration is open to those interested in participating.