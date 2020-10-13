USC seeks input on renaming buildings on campus

Students, faculty and parents are all welcome to attend the virtual forums.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Presidential Commission on University History at the University of South Carolina is hosting two virtual forums this week to gather input on renaming buildings on campus.

Julian Williams, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion at USC, says the commission's goal is to name the buildings after figures that represent the values of the university.

“One of the important things about the commission's work is hearing from the community, hearing from our students, our alumni members on the University’s history and our legacy,” Williams said.

Students, faculty and parents are all welcome to attend the virtual forums.

Williams hopes the forums will help the university move forward.

“It’s going to help make us better as a University, and I think the only way we can become better is to confront our past and really study how that affects our present,” Williams said.

The first forum was held on Tuesday and the second one will be held Thursday morning from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

