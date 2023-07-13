Students and coach injured in school bus accident in Orangeburg

The Florence School District 3 bus was leaving a football camp when the accident occurred.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A coach and four students were injured in a school bus crash in Orangeburg on Thursday afternoon.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lt. Britney Glover said they received the call a little after 1 p.m. A tractor-trailer was traveling west on Bonner Avenue and struck the bus traveling north on US 301.

South Carolina State University Officials said the coach and students were returning home after a football camp at the university.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims," the university said.

The coach and students were all transferred to local hospitals. The coach was transported by helicopter to a Columbia area hospital. A Florence County School District 3 spokesperson said the students traveled from Lake City in a mini-bus. The district said one of the students is 17 years old, and three are 16. Two students are from Lake City High School; the others attend J. Paul Truluck Creative Arts and Science Magnet School.

Authorities haven't released any detail on the severity of the coach's injuries. The school district said the students had minor injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.