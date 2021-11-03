Midlands students suspended after creating video reenactment of George Floyd's death

While the video was reportedly created off campus at a private home and shared outside of school hours, school officials decided to take action.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Four students have been suspended from White Knoll High School after district official say they created and posted a video in which they reenacted the murder of George Floyd.

According to Lexington County School District One officials, the video, which was shared on TikTok over the weekend, was brought to their attention and they immediately started to investigate.

While the video was reportedly created off campus at a private home and shared outside of school hours, school officials decided to take action. "The unacceptable and disturbing actions of these students negatively impact their school and all of our students," said White Knoll High School principal Ted Daughtrey.

A change.org petition was also created, which called on principals and board members "to address this racist event and the other many that happen on a daily basis."

Officials say the four students will not be allowed to return to school or participate in any athletic or extracurricular activities for the remainder of the 2021–2022 school year.

“We strongly condemn the actions of these students,” said Dr. Greg Little, Lexington One Superintendent. “Racism, in any form, will not be tolerated by our students or staff and will be addressed immediately.”

Daughtrey said the incident highlights that the school has work to do to bring people together. "Children must know they are valued," Daughtrey said. "Racism breaks down a person’s value and therefore, racism has no place in our schools, community or hearts.

The school has arranged for additional support for students, staff and families.

"We understand watching and processing this video will be emotional for some students, staff members and families," Daughtrey said. "Our school counselors are here to offer support."

Adults wanting to talk to someone regarding this incident should call 803-996-1500, press “0” and ask to speak to a crisis counselor.