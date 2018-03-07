A Summerton police officer was killed in a traffic accident on I-95 Monday, according to officials.

Carl Wiggins, 63, of Holly Hill, was killed early Monday morning in a two-vehicle accident on the Interstate 95 bridge crossing Lake Marion at the 100 S mile marker, according to Clarendon County Coroner Bucky Mock.

Lt. Bob Beres of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the Chevy Blazer driven by Wiggins was stopped in the right hand lane of I-95 South near the 100 mile marker when an 18-wheel tractor trailer struck the Blazer.

“The driver who was entrapped died on impact,” Mock said Monday afternoon. “The driver was wearing a seat belt.”

Mock said an autopsy would not be done.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured, according to Beres.

“The accident is under investigation by the South Carolina Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT),” Beres said.

A post on the Clarendon County Chamber of Commerce page said Wiggins worked part time for the agency.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Officer Carl Wiggins who was tragically killed in an automobile accident this morning," the post read. "Mr. Wiggins was a part time police officer with the Town of Summerton."

Wiggins had a long career in law enforcement that included time with other departments in the area.

Chief Josh Detter with the Holly Hill Police Department says he worked with his agency for about 12 years. At one point, Wiggins served as interim police chief there.

"He was a good guy, funny," Detter said. "He was a good cop."

In 2013, Wiggins left Detter's department and went to work for the Santee Police Department before ultimately going to work for Summerton.

