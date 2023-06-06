'We don't like to do it, but we feel like it goes to a worthy cause': Sumter City Council moving forward with discussions about tax rate increase

This would be the city's first tax rate increase in 15 years. Mayor David Merchant says the 5 mill raise will go toward increasing police and fire department salary.

SUMTER, S.C. — The city of Sumter is expected to increase its property tax rate for the first time in 15 years.

"We as a community must be there. Be in the room," Brenda Williams tells me.

It’s why Williams attended Sumter City Council’s meeting on Tuesday afternoon to hear the board discuss the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

"Recruitment and retention is big in public safety," Sumter Mayor David Merchant explains. "So we're trying to address that and make sure we stay ahead of that."

To do that, the council members voted unanimously to continue budget discussions using the proposed budget, which increases the millage rate for the first time in 15 years by 5 mills.

"Any tax increase, you know, we don't want it you know, we try not to do it. Thus the 15 years. But to get here, we did feel, council felt it was imperative to try to take care of our folks. And thus the five mills," Merchant shares. "So that's why we take it very seriously. We want to be financial stewards of the taxpayers’ money."

Merchant says this increase in the property tax rate will equal about $20 a year on a $100,000 home.

He adds that the money helps balance the budget, which will also increases salaries for police officers and fire department members. This falls under the general fund, making up the largest portion of the budget.

"Fire, police, sanitation, you know, our parks, just the different things that make the day to day part of our city work than the other part is our water and sewer utility," Merchant explains about what the general fund covers. "But the general fund is where we always have a challenge getting that balanced, just from tax revenues and other funding sources."

The budget will go through a second reading in two weeks, before it ultimately has to be approved before the end of this month. If approved, the budget starts July 1, meaning the tax increase would begin on the first.