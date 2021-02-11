Supply chain crisis could affect your holiday gatherings

While local produce may be available, beverages may not be so easy to get on the table.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Nationwide supply chain issues continue, and they're likely to impact your holiday gatherings. News 19 checked in with some local businesses to see how they're faring.

The nationwide truck driver shortage is preventing farmers from shipping their produce to stores. Some Midlands farmers told News 19, that's not the case for them.

"We raise most of our produce ourselves," said Dot Derrick, manager of Heritage Field Farms. "We haven't had to depend on truckers."

Derrick said the supply chain shortage hasn't impacted her family business as much as others.

"We sell everything right here ourselves at the farm stand," Derrick said. "He raises the stuff at his farm in Newberry, and trucks it down here by himself, so like I said, it hasn't really affected us."

Derrick said the only effect on the farm is getting fertilizer for their plants, but they are still growing produce to meet the demand for consumers.

With Thanksgiving four weeks away, Derrick and her team are ready to help customers for the holiday season.

"As long as the weather is doing okay, we'll have plenty of greens, spinach, broccoli, collards, any of the cool season crops," Derrick said. "As long as mother nature behaves herself, we'll be in good supply."

While local produce may be available, beverages may not be so easy to get on the table.

"It just depends on the week, whether we have them in, because you're never gonna know if you're gonna be able to order it," said Megan Patel, Co-owner of C&M Beverages.

Patel said liquor stores across the Midlands are feeling the impact of the supply chain shortage.

"One of our distributors told us, 'Hey, if you need something and it's in stock, get everything that you can now,' and that was a few weeks ago," Patel said. "It's going to be rough this Christmas, and he told us that things that normally wouldn't be out of stock, they're having trouble getting."

Patel told News 19 most of her customers are understanding about the shortage of some liquor brands like Hennessey, Jack Daniels and Seagrams Gin. She said this shortage started three months ago.

Despite various liquors being available from distilleries, there is a shortage of bottle caps, bottle labels and glass needed to make bottles.