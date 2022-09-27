Engrid Brooker is News 19's Teacher of the Week

Brooker refers to her students as family because she calls the Lower Richland community home.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Every day in Engrid Brooker's classroom at Lower Richland High School, there's a lesson in literature and life. She's been an educator for more than 26 years; spending the last 24 years in her alma mater.

Brooker graduated from Lower Richland High School in Richland School District One and considers it an honor to teach the children and sometimes grandchildren of her classmates.

As an English literature teacher, she often stresses to her students the importance of effective communication, both oral and written.

Brooker says she models her teaching style after one of her favorite educators, Mrs. Faye Chestnut. Brooker says Chestnut had a way of making every lesson relatable, and that's her goal for her students.

Brooker's students describe her as tough but fair. During interviews, they stressed the fact that they know she cares about them and that she is more than just a teacher.