Teacher's aide arrested after marijuana smell reported in elementary classroom

The classroom was briefly evacuated after an administrator smelled the odor of marijuana.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A teacher's aide has been arrested after police say there reports of marijuana in a classroom at a West Columbia elementary school.

Officers charged 35-year-old Rachelle Brickhouse with simple possession of marijuana and she was booked at the Lexington County jail.

An incident report says on February 10, the school resource officer at Riverbank Elementary was told by an administrator that there was a smell of marijuana coming from a classroom. The administrator had been told about the problem by the teacher, the report states.

The officer checked out the class and also reported smelling marijuana in the classroom area, but found it was stronger in the class restroom, according to police. The report says the decision was then made to evacuate the classroom and the students. The students were taken to the library.

Lexington School District Two said at the time of the events giving rise to the report, no students were involved.

Police say the found a sandwich bag and a purse inside the room. Inside the sandwich bag they found a "green leafy substance believed to be marijuana" along with a lighter, the report states. Officers determined the purse belonged to Brickhouse.

The report states Brickhouse admitted the purse and bag were hers but said she was not the one who was smoking. She was then taken into custody.