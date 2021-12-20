13-year-old shot, killed in Harbison community

Columbia Police investigating incident that occurred Sunday, Dec. 19

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating a fatal shooting of a teenager in the Harbison community.

The incident occurred around 11p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at the Harbison Gardens apartment complex, off Columbiana Drive in Columbia.

Investigators say a 13-year-old male and a young friend were handling a gun when the firearm discharged, striking the boy.

Police are working to determine where the gun came from and how the two young men obtained it.

The Richland County Coroner's Office is assisting in this investigation.