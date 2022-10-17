SC governor suspends councilman in Sumter County town after indictment

The councilman is accused of threatening the town's mayor.

MAYESVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has suspended a councilman in the Sumter County town of Mayesville after the councilman's indictment on charges he threated the mayor.

McMaster issued an executive order Monday temporarily removing Terence Wilson from the Mayesville Town Council. The move came after the governor said Wilson was indicted by a grand jury on October 6 on a charge of threatening the life of a public official.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office has said back in July they arrested Wilson on that charge. Warrants released by deputies claim Wilson visited the mayor's office and intentionally harassed and threatened her.

Warrants say the behavior continued for several months. In one case, deputies say Wilson made a threat by "making reference to a firearm" and then making "sounds similar to or referencing the sound a gun makes."

The sheriff's office added that he allegedly also made threats to another person who was in the office and that part of the incident was recorded and provided to investigators.