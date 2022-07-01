Councilman arrested, accused of threatening Mayesville mayor

The councilman is now in jail awaiting his bond hearing on charges of threatening the life of a public official and third degree assault and battery.

MAYESVILLE, S.C. — A Mayesville city councilman has been arrested and charged with threatening the mayor during a confrontation that investigators say stems from a months-long dispute.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, Councilman Terrance Reginald Wilson was arrested on Friday on charges of threatening the life of a public official and assault and battery in the third degree.

According to a statement from the sheriff's office that cites warrants, Wilson visited the mayor's office and intentionally harassed and threatened her.

This pattern has continued for several months and previously been addressed," the sheriff's office said in its statement.

However, during this argument, Wilson allegedly made a threat by "making reference to a firearm" and then making "sounds similar to or referencing the sound a gun makes."

The sheriff's office added that he allegedly also made threats to another person who was in the office and that part of the incident was recorded and provided to investigators.

Following his arrest, Wilson was taken to the Sumter County Detention Center where he remains as he awaits a bond appearance scheduled for Saturday morning.